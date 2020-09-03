Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SPKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Spark Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Spark Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Spark Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spark Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:SPKE opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Spark Energy has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $321.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 206,611 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 35,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,021,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 48,005 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 184,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 29,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

