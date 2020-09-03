Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) PT Raised to $21.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $760.90 million, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.07 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $99,039.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $311,664.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,336.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 240,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 52,821 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $4,070,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 111.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 143,886 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 245,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 43,859 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.