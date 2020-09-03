Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) PT Raised to $22.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SPWH. ValuEngine raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $760.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.49. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $99,039.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $311,664.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,336.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,828 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,778,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth $4,070,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after buying an additional 430,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 207.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 386,692 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

