Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Sells $302,429.12 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $302,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $47.58 on Thursday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. CL King upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $744,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 65.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,937,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

