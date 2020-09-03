State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Novavax were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Novavax by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 152,556 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at $7,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Novavax by 58.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 160,205 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 131.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 107,517 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Novavax by 27.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $997,067.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,543.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 46,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $6,674,107.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,020.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,324,904 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVAX opened at $102.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.04. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $189.40.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 944.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novavax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.44.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

