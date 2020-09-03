State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $7.72 Million Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,373 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.09% of F5 Networks worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 526 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 95.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $34,115.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,123,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $165,711.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,764 shares of company stock worth $394,296 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $132.61 on Thursday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.76.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.