State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in Gartner by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,523,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Gartner by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,532,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,161,000 after acquiring an additional 473,437 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Gartner by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,182,000 after acquiring an additional 322,057 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,319,000 after acquiring an additional 308,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Gartner by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,087,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,274,000 after acquiring an additional 260,144 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 1,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $187,561.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $1,815,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,868,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,732. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IT opened at $134.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day moving average of $119.85. Gartner Inc has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $165.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.39 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

