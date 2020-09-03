State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,565 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,193 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Cheniere Energy worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 48.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $362,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.42.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $503,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,140.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LNG stock opened at $54.28 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

