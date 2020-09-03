Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stepan in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Stepan by 1,612.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Stepan news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $196,220.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $48,513.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,407.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,891 shares of company stock worth $2,525,149. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCL opened at $116.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.19. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $118.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $460.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

