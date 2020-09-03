Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,490 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,091% compared to the typical volume of 545 call options.

NYSE KAR opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.89, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.08 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 109,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 144,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,020 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter.

KAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

