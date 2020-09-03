Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 33.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,042,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,011,912 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $48,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Store Capital by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 184,231 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Store Capital by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Store Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $949,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Store Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Store Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 29,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49. Store Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.28). Store Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Store Capital news, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $99,910.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,058.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Store Capital from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Store Capital in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Store Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Store Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

