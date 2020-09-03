Storj 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.44 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, Storj has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Storj token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00004215 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Radar Relay, Ethfinex and Bittrex. Storj has a total market cap of $90.70 million and approximately $24.44 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00054853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00124560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00211803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.24 or 0.01574242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000357 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00174547 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,839,364 tokens. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official website is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, ABCC, IDAX, Gate.io, Livecoin, CoinTiger, Tidex, Liqui, Liquid, Poloniex, IDEX, Binance, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

