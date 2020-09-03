Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Set at C$13.25 by National Bank Financial

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) received a C$13.25 price target from analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SMU.UN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.75 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.22 and a 52-week high of C$12.00.

