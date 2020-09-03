SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,245 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of SVB Financial Group worth $87,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,737,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,698,000 after purchasing an additional 65,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $2,605,237.01. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $750,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,219 shares of company stock worth $5,848,762 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $259.21 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $270.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.56.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.