Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director James Wilson Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director James Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.37, for a total transaction of C$454,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,281,959.

James Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, James Wilson sold 3,000 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total value of C$34,800.00.

CVE:SYZ opened at C$11.35 on Thursday. Sylogist Ltd has a twelve month low of C$6.16 and a twelve month high of C$11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $265.97 million and a P/E ratio of 140.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.75.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price objective on Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

