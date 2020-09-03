SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYMRISE AG/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

SYMRISE AG/ADR stock opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46. SYMRISE AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About SYMRISE AG/ADR

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

