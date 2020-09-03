Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 83.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,846 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 267,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 83,468 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $870,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,207,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,757,000 after purchasing an additional 125,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.70. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Synchrony Financial’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

