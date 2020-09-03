Targa Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 16,910 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 840% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,798 call options.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -49.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.39.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 31.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 135.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 39,139 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 899,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 50.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,506 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

