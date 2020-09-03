TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TWODY opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $30.52.

Get TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR alerts:

About TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.