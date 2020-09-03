TD Securities Boosts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$32.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CWB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.88.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

CWB opened at C$27.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.37. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$15.70 and a 1-year high of C$36.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32.

In related news, Director Sanford Riley purchased 4,400 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.89 per share, with a total value of C$100,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$400,552.11. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.48, for a total value of C$56,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$578,074.92.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.