TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Bruce Levenson Sells 22,183 Shares of Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Bruce Levenson sold 22,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $882,661.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,689.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bruce Levenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 27th, Bruce Levenson sold 8,567 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $341,480.62.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. TechTarget Inc has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 276.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in TechTarget by 56.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

