Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Stephany Verstraete Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 6,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total transaction of $1,316,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,997.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephany Verstraete also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Stephany Verstraete sold 4,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $759,800.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Stephany Verstraete sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $410,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Stephany Verstraete sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Stephany Verstraete sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00.

NYSE TDOC opened at $223.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.94. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $55.94 and a 1 year high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

