TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get TELE2 AB/ADR alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TLTZY. DNB Markets raised shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TELE2 AB/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of TLTZY stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TELE2 AB/ADR had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $687.03 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELE2 AB/ADR will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELE2 AB/ADR Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TELE2 AB/ADR (TLTZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.