Telsey Advisory Group Increases Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $135.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s previous close.

FIVE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Five Below from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Five Below from $103.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Five Below from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.89. Five Below has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $137.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.90, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,665.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,697.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 16,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $1,844,741.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,964,382.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 2.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 200,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,428,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $2,073,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

