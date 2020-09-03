Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0399 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years.

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $7.57 on Thursday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

