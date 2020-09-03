Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0145 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 36.5% over the last three years.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

Shares of GIM opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.