Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRNO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $60.47 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $64.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.