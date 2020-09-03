TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) COO Robert M. Buck Sells 2,000 Shares

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $319,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,258.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $162.31 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.16 and a 200 day moving average of $109.88.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in TopBuild by 38.5% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 75.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

