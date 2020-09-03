Toromont Industries Ltd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 4th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$74.59 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$52.36 and a 12 month high of C$75.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.35.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$879.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TIH. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.00, for a total transaction of C$284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at C$6,361,529. Also, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.50, for a total transaction of C$1,470,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,661.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

