Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 32.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 108,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 267,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,621,000 after purchasing an additional 155,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

TM stock opened at $132.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor Corp has a twelve month low of $108.01 and a twelve month high of $145.41. The company has a market cap of $186.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.42 and a 200-day moving average of $126.13.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corp will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.