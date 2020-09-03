TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG) Insider Alexander Mettenheimer Buys 400 Shares

TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG) insider Alexander Mettenheimer purchased 400 shares of TR European Growth Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 964 ($12.60) per share, for a total transaction of £3,856 ($5,038.55).

Shares of TR European Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 954 ($12.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. TR European Growth Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,038.72 ($13.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $478.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 920.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 808.18.

Get TR European Growth Trust alerts:

About TR European Growth Trust

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for TR European Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR European Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.