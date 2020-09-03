TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.89, but opened at $2.00. TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 9,587 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Charles Theuer bought 44,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $72,931.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,656.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 183,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $313,535.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 590,742 shares of company stock worth $1,022,081 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

TCON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.95.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

