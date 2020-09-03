Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,397 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,190% compared to the typical daily volume of 61 call options.

NYSE GWRE opened at $118.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -232.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.21. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.11.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 3,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.86, for a total value of $324,961.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,240.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $1,419,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,599.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,392 shares of company stock worth $6,904,011. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 35.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.36.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

