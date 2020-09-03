Traders Purchase Large Volume of At Home Group Call Options (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 15,879 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 280% compared to the average volume of 4,178 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

NYSE HOME opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.17. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $23.92.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. The firm had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 192,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $4,233,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $785,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,332 shares of company stock worth $6,136,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in At Home Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in At Home Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in At Home Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

