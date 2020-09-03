Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 7,894 call options on the company. This is an increase of 200% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,631 call options.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.