Traders Purchase Large Volume of Conn’s Put Options (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 698 put options on the company. This is an increase of 806% compared to the typical daily volume of 77 put options.

Several research firms recently commented on CONN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $398.45 million, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 2.38.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Conn’s by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 274.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 24.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Conn’s by 42.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

