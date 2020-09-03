Traders Purchase Large Volume of Smartsheet Put Options (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,888 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,282% compared to the average daily volume of 209 put options.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,162,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $569,953.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,170 shares of company stock valued at $21,115,568 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $59.64 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $60.80. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

