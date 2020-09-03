Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

TRIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 260.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRIL opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.23. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

