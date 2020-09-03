Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 56.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 63.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 183.7% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 147,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 95,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 1.60. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.