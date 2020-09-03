Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Price Target Cut to C$3.80

Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) had its target price lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$4.70 to C$3.80 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.80 target price on Troilus Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Troilus Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.70 and a 12-month high of C$0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Troilus Gold Company Profile

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

