TTC (TTC) Trading Down 10.8% This Week

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, TTC has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bibox, Bittrex and BitForex. TTC has a total market cap of $10.08 million and approximately $679,791.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00043575 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $608.85 or 0.05597099 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00036222 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 898,905,241 coins and its circulating supply is 441,880,085 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Bibox and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

