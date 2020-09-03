Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

WCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.30.

TSE:WCP opened at C$2.62 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.73 and a 12 month high of C$5.71. The firm has a market cap of $942.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.38.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$157.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.90 million. Research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

