Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 880 ($11.50) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.50) price target on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Udg Healthcare to a “sector performer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Udg Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 874.29 ($11.42).

Get Udg Healthcare alerts:

Shares of LON:UDG opened at GBX 712 ($9.30) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 721.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 681.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 19.94. Udg Healthcare has a 12-month low of GBX 423.40 ($5.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 846 ($11.05).

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Udg Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udg Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.