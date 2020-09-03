UGAS (UGAS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $747,408.00

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and $747,408.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00043575 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $608.85 or 0.05597099 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00036222 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB.

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

