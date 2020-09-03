Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $205.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UNP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

UNP opened at $196.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.86. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $197.56. The company has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $913,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478,627 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,794 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 170.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,898,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $431,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

