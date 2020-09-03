United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of URI. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 2,270.6% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 192.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in United Rentals by 456.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Standpoint Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.73.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of URI stock opened at $184.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $186.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

