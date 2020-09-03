United States Steel Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($1.34) Per Share (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for United States Steel in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.42). KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s FY2020 earnings at ($5.82) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on X. UBS Group cut their price objective on United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

NYSE X opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 11,328.6% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

