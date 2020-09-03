Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Receives $51.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

In other news, Director William G. Currie sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $200,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $89,251.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,594,484.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,883 shares of company stock worth $983,347. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the second quarter valued at $35,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,432,000 after buying an additional 113,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 218.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 17,770 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 3.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 148,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 591.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Forest Products stock opened at $61.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.84. Universal Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

