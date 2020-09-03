US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on USX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get US Xpress Enterprises alerts:

Shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. US Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $481.65 million, a PE ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 2.24.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.33. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $422.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $54,978.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $35,903.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,805 shares of company stock worth $1,190,331. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 32.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,338,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 824,923 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 370.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 341,873 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $1,685,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.