ValuEngine Downgrades VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to Strong Sell

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Main First Bank started coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $45.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

